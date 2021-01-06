On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 5:18 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks rose on Wall Street Wednesday on expectations that Washington will deliver more stimulus for the economy, though some of the gains faded by late afternoon as political unrest gripped the nation’s capital.

Investors piled into stocks of smaller companies, banks and other businesses that would be winners if the Democratic party, which secured control of the Senate following two runoff races in Georgia, pushes through more aid for the pandemic-ravaged economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury topped 1% for the first time since March.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.28 points, or 0.6%, to 3,748.14.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Dow gained 437.80 points, or 1.4%, to 30,829.40.

The Nasdaq composite fell 78.17 points, or 0.6%, to 12,740.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 78.81 points, or 4%, to 2,057.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 7.93 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 222.92 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 147.49 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 83.07 points, or 4.2%.

        Read more Government News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
1|11 Business - Tasks in M365
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill