On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Illinois mayor apologizes for saying media lied about riot

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 12:16 pm
1 min read
      

THOMASBORO, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois mayor who attended the Trump rally in Washington that preceded the storming of the Capitol building has apologized for accusing the media of lying about the violence in a video he posted online afterward.

Thomasboro Mayor Tyler Evans, who has faced calls to resign since he posted the video, issued a statement Thursday apologizing for his comments and condemning the violence at the Capitol. He said he made it as far as the Capitol steps and saw very little evidence of violence, and that some people told him they’d been allowed into the building.

“Before I had a full understanding of the actions of rioters who stormed the Capitol, I shared a video reflecting my experience with tens of thousands of peaceful protestors that day. As a result, my remarks were not fully informed on what happened inside the Capitol by extremists,” said the mayor of the Champaign County village. “I take full responsibility for any hurt my words caused, and for that, I am sorry.”

Evans, a Trump supporter, said he went to Washington to peacefully attend the rally and the protest march to the Capitol.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

At the rally, Trump, repeated baseless claims that widespread voter fraud had cost him the election. At one point, he told attendees, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

In his apology, Evans didn’t address the calls for his resignation.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission