Justices say women must obtain abortion pill in person

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 5:48 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ordered that women must visit a doctor’s office, hospital or clinic in person to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic, though similar rules for other drugs have been suspended during the public health emergency.

Eight days before President Donald Trump leaves office, the justices on Tuesday granted a Trump administration appeal to be able to enforce a long-standing rule on getting the abortion pill, mifepristone. The pill need not be taken in the presence of medical professionals.

The new administration could put the in-person requirement on hold during the public health emergency after Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

The court split 6-3, with the liberal justices in dissent.

