Luxembourg signs restitution deal for Holocaust victims

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 7:36 am
LUXEMBOURG (AP) — The Luxembourg government signed a deal Wednesday with the World Jewish Restitution Organization to pay reparations and to restitute dormant bank accounts, insurance policies as well as looted art to Holocaust survivors.

The deal announced on International Holocaust Remembrance Day will also provide financial resources to promote remembrance, education and research of the Holocaust in Luxembourg.

“The agreement today is a profound statement by Luxembourg of its abiding commitment to preserving the memory of Jews who were persecuted and murdered during the Nazi occupation of Luxembourg,” said Gideon Taylor, the World Jewish Restitution Organization chair of operations.

The Nazis occupied Luxembourg in May 1940. About 2,000 Luxembourg Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

