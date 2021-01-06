On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
New Illinois congresswoman: ‘Hitler was right on one thing’

By SOPHIA TAREEN
January 6, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) — Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois quoted Adolf Hitler in a speech Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol, comments that drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans.

Miller, elected in November to replace Republican John Shimkus, spoke during an event by conservative group “Moms for America,” one of several demonstrations by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Miller — speaking before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people in politics.

“This is the battle,” she said according to video posted by WCIA-TV. “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ’Whoever has the youth has the future.'”

The comment is often attributed to Hitler, who organized youth groups to introduce children to Nazi ideologies.

Illinois Republicans including U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger and state GOP Chairman Tim Schneider condemned the comments.

“That language is wrong and disgusting. We urge Congresswoman Miller to apologize,” Schneider said in a statement.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat who is Jewish, called the remarks “unfathomable.”

“Let me be clear: Hitler got nothing right,” he told reporters Wednesday. “This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics.”

Miller, elected to public office for the first time, runs a farm with her husband, Republican state Rep. Chris Miller. Her congressional district covers a wide swath of southern and eastern Illinois along the border with Indiana.

Messages left Wednesday for spokeswomen for Miller and “Moms for America” weren’t returned.

Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen.

This story has been correct to “Adolf” throughout.

