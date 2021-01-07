Trending:
Pakistan’s military tests guided multi-launch rocket system

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 10:27 am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military said Thursday it successfully conducted a successful test flight of a rocket system capable of carrying a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometers (about 90 miles).

In a statement, miliary leaders said the weapon system, called Fatah-1, will give Pakistan’s army “capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.” It said President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leaders congratulated scientists and troops on the “successful” flight test.

The statement provided no further details. Pakistan became a declared nuclear power in 1998, when it conducted underground nuclear tests in response to those carried out by its rival and neighbor India.

The nations have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

