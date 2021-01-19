On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Pence heading back to Indiana hometown after Biden inaugural

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 4:28 pm
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will be returning to his southern Indiana hometown Wednesday afternoon following the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Republican former Indiana governor and his wife Karen are expected to attend Biden’s inauguration and will then fly into the Columbus Municipal Airport, where they will be greeted by some supporters, the Indiana Republican Party said Tuesday.

That group of about 50 people is expected to include Pence’s brother, U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, and some state lawmakers, said Barbara Hackman, the Bartholomew County Republican chairwoman.

Pence grew up in Columbus and some family members still live there. But Pence hasn’t owned an Indiana home for at least the past eight years, during which time he lived in the Indiana governor’s residence in Indianapolis and then at the vice presidential residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington.

Pence hasn’t announced where he plans to live during his post-vice presidency.

“I don’t know how long he’s going to be here,” Hackman said. “I just know that he’s coming.”

