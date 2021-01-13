On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Rep. Pressley: Husband positive for COVID-19 after lockdown

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 3:52 pm
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley said Wednesday that her husband has tested positive for COVID-19 following last week’s lockdown at the Capitol.

The Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement that Conan Harris received a positive test Tuesday evening.

Pressley said she received a negative test result.

Harris had accompanied Pressley to her swearing-in ceremony last week and was with her in the Capitol complex throughout the January 6 attack, Pressley said.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Harris has shown mild symptoms and remains in isolation, along with Pressley and staff who were in close contact.

“As my colleagues and I sought shelter from the white supremacist mob that violently attacked our seat of government, we were greeted by a different threat — one posed by my callous Republican colleagues who, in this crowded and confined space, repeatedly refused to wear masks when offered,” Pressley said in a statement.

Three House Democrats announced within a 24-hour period yesterday that they had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting concern that last week’s insurrection at the Capitol has also turned into a super-spreader event.

Those who tested positive were among dozens of lawmakers who were whisked to a secure location when pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol.

It’s not certain where and when lawmakers caught the illness, but the Capitol’s attending physician notified all House lawmakers of possible virus exposure and urged them to be tested, saying those in protective isolation last Wednesday “may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”

Pressley, Harris, and Pressley’s chief of staff were in various locations in the Capitol complex during the attack, including the secure room.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration