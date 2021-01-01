Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Stock exchange delisting 3 China companies under Trump order

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 11:06 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Three Chinese companies will be booted off the New York Stock Exchange this month under an executive order signed in November by President Donald Trump.

The exchange says China Telecom Corp. Limited, China Mobile Limited, and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited will be delisted from the exchange. Trump issued an order Nov. 12 barring investment in publicly traded companies that the U.S. government says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

The statement issued late Thursday says the exchange will suspend trading of the companies as early as Jan. 7 or as late as Jan. 11. It says the stock issuers can appeal to a committee of the NYSE’s board.

The Chinese government has accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hamper competition and has warned that Trump’s order would hurt U.S. and other investors worldwide.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Political analysts expect little change in policy under President-elect Joe Biden due to widespread frustration with China’s trade and human rights records and accusations of spying and technology theft.

U.S. officials have complained that China’s ruling Communist Party takes advantage of access to American technology and investment to expand its military, already one of the world’s biggest and most heavily armed.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Virtual Microsoft Innovative Educator:...
1|6 Learn to use Power BI to Create...
1|6 VM-Series on Microsoft Azure - Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Arizona National Guard members fill bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens