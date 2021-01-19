On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Tiffany Trump announces engagement on dad’s final full day

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
January 19, 2021 1:29 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, is engaged to be married.

The 27-year-old recent Georgetown law school graduate announced her good news on Instagram on Tuesday, her father’s final full day in office. She shared a photograph of herself and fiance Michael Boulos posing on the West Wing colonnade at the White House.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael!” Tiffany Trump wrote. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

Boulos, a 23-year-old business executive, also shared the photograph on his Instagram account.

“Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together,” he wrote.

Tiffany Trump is the president’s daughter with Marla Maples, his second ex-wife.

She and Boutros have been dating for the past few years and have attended White House events together.

