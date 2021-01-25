On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Top Brazil court authorizes investigation of health minister

By DAVID BILLER
January 25, 2021 6:54 pm
< a min read
      

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Monday authorized an investigation of Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello to determine whether he is criminally responsible for the COVID-19 crisis in the Amazonian city of Manaus.

The largest city in Brazil’s vast rainforest region was slammed this month by a severe second wave of infections, and jam-packed hospitals ran out of oxygen. Patients’ family members searched for tanks to keep their loved ones breathing, and dozens died asphyxiated.

Brazil’s Prosecutor-general Augusto Aras asked the court to greenlight the investigation, citing a document that said the health ministry knew of dwindling oxygen stocks in Manaus hospitals on Jan. 8, but didn’t start dispatching extra supplies until four days later. Brazil’s air force began evacuating patients to other states on Jan. 15.

Justice Ricardo Lewandowski in his decision authorized the federal police to begin the investigation, and conclude within 60 days.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Naples area welcomes new chief petty officers