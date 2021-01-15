On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

By JILL COLVIN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
January 15, 2021 12:27 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — breaking tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission