After yearslong separation, Sharpton files for divorce

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 5:12 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 16 years after separating, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Kathy Jordan Sharpton.

Paperwork for a contested divorce was filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

A statement attributed to both of them said: “After years of being separated, Kathy and I have decided to formalize our separation by filing for divorce. We plan to resolve this in an amicable manner. We remain good friends and our highest concern is the well-being of our grandson.”

The couple had been married for more than 20 years when a separation was announced in November 2004. They have two daughters together.

