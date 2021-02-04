On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Agents visit home of pink hat woman pictured at Capitol riot

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 5:04 pm
< a min read
      

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (AP) — Federal agents on Thursday were at the Pennsylvania home of a woman who told a magazine this week she was at the U.S. Capitol last month during the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, a TV station reported.

WKBN-TV said investigators were conducting court-authorized activity at the Sandy Lake home of Rachel Powell. She told The New Yorker she was the person recorded at the Capitol talking on a bullhorn and wearing a distinctive pink hat.

The FBI has published her photo, saying she unlawfully entered the Capitol and asking for the public’s help in locating her. The New Yorker said Powell did not disclose her location when speaking to a reporter.

Powell, 40, a mother of eight children, told the magazine that she was the woman in the pink hat but stopped short of confirming she was shown bashing in a window.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Powell’s mother told the magazine her family is devastated. Powell said her only regret was that her children could face repercussions.

Sandy Lake is a small, rural town in western Pennsylvania, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover