On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Government News

Amazon sues NY attorney general to stop virus probe

By JOSEPH PISANI
February 12, 2021 7:25 pm
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is suing the attorney general of New York in a bid to stop her from suing the company over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its outspoken workers.

In the lawsuit filed Friday in Brooklyn federal court, Amazon said Attorney General Letitia James overstepped her authority by trying to regulate coronavirus safety protocols at its warehouse in New York’s Staten Island borough.

The company said James threatened to sue if Amazon didn’t agree to her list of demands, including rehiring the worker, Christian Smalls, and paying him and another fired worker large sums of money.

James said Friday that she will continue to review her legal options. In a statement, she called Amazon’s lawsuit “a sad attempt to distract from the facts and shirk accountability for its failures to protect hardworking employees from a deadly virus.”

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Amazon defended its COVID-19 safety protocols in the lawsuit, saying it hired experts, added hand-sanitizer stations and signs alerting workers to stay at least 6-feet apart from each other. It also said that unannounced inspections in March and April by the New York City sheriff’s office found the warehouse went above and beyond safety requirements.

Amazon fired Smalls in March after he led a walkout at the Staten Island warehouse to push the company to better protect its workers from the virus. Smalls said he was fired in retaliation and to stop other workers from speaking out. Amazon said it terminated Smalls because he violated social-distancing guidelines.

The company argued in court documents that only the federal government can mandate COVID-19 safety protocols and that the attorney general’s office doesn’t have the legal authority “it purports to wield against Amazon.”

Seattle-based Amazon is asking the court to stop James from pursuing any action against the company, and to declare that she doesn’t have authority on COVID-19 safety measures or to regulate claims that a worker was retaliated against.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Technology News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella