On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Audit: FEMA paid for unused rooms for 2017 disaster victims

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 5:01 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — An audit has found that the Federal Emergency Management Agency paid for unused hotel rooms and may have overpaid room taxes as it provided emergency shelter to thousands of disaster victims in 2017.

The audit released Tuesday by the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security examined a program that spent about $642 million to provide emergency lodging for nearly 227,000 victims of hurricanes in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Florida and Texas and wildfires in California.

It found that a FEMA contractor did not adequately itemize hotel room taxes and in some cases the hotels appeared to have charged more than the established rate. As a result, the audit could not determine the accuracy of nearly $56 million in hotel taxes.

It found that FEMA didn’t require disaster victims to notify the agency when they checked out of the hotels but sometimes the bills were still paid. As a result, it found, that FEMA “is uncertain about the true magnitude of unnecessary payments for unoccupied hotel rooms” during the period.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The report also faulted FEMA for not dedicating enough staff to help people find permanent housing. That led to more than 26,700 disaster victims staying in hotels longer than the recommended six months.

FEMA told the Inspector General that it is working to address the issues raised by its report, including by dedicating a new unit to oversee the temporary shelter program.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 AWS Complimentary Weekly Demos
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 The Value of the Modern Data Stack for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Formerly homeless Veteran flourishes in job at national cemetery