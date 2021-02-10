Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Bill would allow firing of striking West Virginia teachers

By JOHN RABY
February 10, 2021 2:40 pm
2 min read
      

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia lawmaker has renewed an attempt to punish teachers for striking in a state where work stoppages have occurred in two of the past three years.

Senate Education Committee chairwoman Patricia Rucker, a Jefferson County Republican, introduced a bill Wednesday on the first day of the regular legislative session that would allow striking teachers to be fired.

Under the bill, county boards of education could instead order the prorated salary or hourly pay of a public employee to be forfeited for each day of their participation in a strike. County superintendents also would be barred from closing schools in anticipation of or to facilitate a strike.

While the bill’s prospects of passing are uncertain, the November election produced a supermajority for Republicans in both chambers of the legislature. Having a two-thirds majority gives the GOP the ability to advance bills without Democratic support.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Rucker’s bill “doesn’t surprise me,” said Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association. “I think they can pass anything they want to pass.”

Similar anti-strike provisions were removed from an education bill that passed the Legislature in 2019.

Several states, including West Virginia, already ban teacher strikes, but that does not keep them from occurring. A 1990 state Supreme Court ruling declared a strike that year illegal.

If the current legislation would allow teachers to be fired, “that would be up to a legal challenge,” Lee said. “We haven’t had the right, so to speak, to strike the last two times we’ve had a work action. Our people understand that.

“If things get bad enough, they’re willing to take the risk.”

In 2018, West Virginia teachers and school service personnel went on strike statewide after balking at an initial bill signed by Gov. Jim Justice to bump up their pay 2% in the first year as they also complained about rising health insurance costs. West Virginia teachers, some of the lowest-paid in the country, had gone without a salary increase for four years.

The nine-day strike ended after the Legislature eventually agreed to 5% raises. The strike also launched the national “Red4Ed” movement, which included strikes in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arizona, Washington state, Los Angeles and Denver.

In 2019, West Virginia teachers went on strike for two days over a broad-based education bill that was killed hours after the walkout started. The bill had included a proposal to allow the state’s first charter schools. The Legislature then waited until after the school year concluded to pass the charter schools proposal that was signed by the governor.

        Read more Government News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
2|16 Midwest Google Cloud Platform Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Formerly homeless Veteran flourishes in job at national cemetery