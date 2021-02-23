On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Government News

Board leaders of Texas’ grid operator resign after outages

By PAUL J. WEBER
February 23, 2021 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four board leaders of Texas’ embattled power grid operator said Tuesday they will resign following outrage over more than 4 million customers losing power during a deadly winter freeze last week.

All of the board directors stepping down, which included Chairwoman Sally Talberg, live outside of Texas, which only intensified criticism of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

The resignations are effective Wednesday, a day before Texas lawmakers are set to begin hearings over the outages in the state Capitol.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Azure Synapse Analytics Deep Dive:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Perseverance’s First Full-Color Look at Mars