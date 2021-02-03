Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Former GOP congressman Ose eyes run for California governor

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
February 3, 2021 8:52 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Republican congressman Doug Ose said Wednesday he is considering entering a possible recall election aimed at Gov. Gavin Newsom, raising the possibility of another Republican joining a contest that could oust the Democratic governor from office.

In an interview, Ose said voters are clamoring for new leadership after Newsom’s wobbly COVID-19 vaccine rollout and long-running coronavirus rules that have shuttered businesses and public schools.

“I know I can do a better job than Newsom is doing,” Ose said. “Anybody running needs to talk about issues that matter around the kitchen table.”

Supporters of a possible recall election are continuing to gather petition signatures needed to qualify the proposal for the ballot. They have until mid-March to hit a required threshold of nearly 1.5 million signatures, and organizers say they have over 1.3 million so far.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

If Ose decides to become a candidate, he said he will run in the recall if it qualifies or, if it doesn’t, challenge Newsom when he is expected to seek a second term in 2022.

Ose, a businessman from the Sacramento region, served in Congress from 1999 to January 2005. He has recently tweeted in support of the recall, as well as urging schools to reopen.

He would join a growing field of Republicans hoping to replace Newsom in Sacramento.

On Monday, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer entered the race. Newsom’s 2018 rival, businessman John Cox, has indicated he’ll become a candidate if the recall qualifies.

Ose, a political moderate, briefly ran for governor in 2018 before dropping out of the race, citing a lack of funding.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover