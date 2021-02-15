Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Government News

Google fined $1 million for misleading French hotel rankings

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 8:28 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Google has agreed to pay a fine of 1.1 million euros ($1.3 million) after French authorities concluded the search engine displayed “misleading” rankings for French hotels.

Previously, Google used the official source Atout France as well as input from other hotel-industry websites in its algorithm to rank hotels from one to five stars.

After receiving complaints from hoteliers about Google’s rankings, the French government’s fraud and competition agency launched an investigation in 2019 and 2020. It said it was to monitor “the nature and fairness of the information provided by the platform” across 7,500 establishments.

Google said that it has now made the “necessary changes to only reflect the official French star rating for hotels on Google Maps and Search.”

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|17 Administration of Government Contracts
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing