On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Greek PM accused of flouting lockdown rules

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 9:56 am
1 min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s left-wing opposition leader has accused the country’s prime minister of showing contempt for lockdown rules after attending a large outdoor lunch gathering.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on a weekend visit to the Greek island of Ikaria attended an outdoor lunch hosted by a local lawmaker. A video of the event posted on social media showed at least 25 people in attendance, while traditional island music, with drums and bagpipes, could be heard in the background.

The government toughened lockdown measures at the weekend, expanding curfew hours to start at 6 p.m. in greater Athens and Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, in response to a surge in COVID-19 infections that started in late January.

Opposition leader Alexis Tsipras submitted a complaint to parliament Monday, accusing the prime minister of displaying “unbelievable arrogance” while restaurants around Greece and many businesses remain closed.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

A spokeswoman for the government, Aristotelia Peloni, said Mitsotakis would continue to visit remote parts of the country to promote the pandemic vaccination drive, adding that public attention on the outdoor lunch would “undermine the purpose of the visit.”

In December, Mitsotakis was photographed posing with his mountain bike but without a mask alongside five motocross riders on a hillside trail outside Athens.

He later apologized.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 CMMC is Here: Is Your Organization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp