House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate trial

By ERIC TUCKER, MARY CLARE JALONICK and JILL COLVIN
February 4, 2021 1:22 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

