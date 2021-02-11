Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 4:31 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed nearly flat on Wall Street Thursday as investors remain cautiously optimistic about prospects for a new round of government aid while the economic recovery seemingly stalls. Wall Street continued to digest solid corporate earnings and updates on a decline of new virus cases. The latest government report on jobless claims, though, reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic and its impact. Technology stocks led the gainers.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.50 points, or 0.2%, to 3,916.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,430.70.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Nasdaq rose 53.24 points, or 0.4%, to 14,025.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.88 points, or 0.1%, to 2,285.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 29.55 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 282.46 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 169.48 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 51.99 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

        Read more Government News news.

The S&P 500 is up 160.31 points, or 4.3%.

The Dow is up 824.22 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,137.49 points, or 8.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 310.46 points, or 15.7%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 AWS Complimentary Weekly Demos
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 The Value of the Modern Data Stack for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle