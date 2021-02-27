Trending:
Islamist party supporters march for unity in Tunisia

By TUNIS
February 27, 2021 1:17 pm
Thousands of flag-waving marchers demonstrated Saturday in Tunisia’s capital in a show of support for the majority party in parliament.

The demonstration follows political tensions between Tunisia’s president and its prime minister, Hichem Mechichi. Mechichi has sought to reshuffle his Cabinet but has seen some of his proposed ministerial appointments blocked by President Kais Saied.

Marchers in Tunis chanted “The people want national unity.” The demonstration was called by the Islamist Ennahdha party that holds the largest block of seats in Tunisia’s parliament.

