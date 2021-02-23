Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Government News

Member of Kansas City Proud Boys chapter to remain in jail

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 6:03 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington D.C., ruled Tuesday that the alleged leader of the Kansas City-area chapter of the Proud Boys should remain in custody until his trial on charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said William Chrestman, 47, of Olathe, should be taken from Kansas to Washington, D.C., to await trial on conspiracy and several other charges.

Howell’s ruling overturns an order last week from U.S. Magistrate Judge James O’Hara in Kansas that Chrestman should be freed while awaiting trial. Government attorneys quickly filed an appeal after O’Hara’s ruling.

Chrestman’s attorneys had argued that former President Donald Trump gave the mob “explicit permission and encouragement” to attack the Capitol, suggesting those who obeyed him had “a viable defense against criminal liability.”

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Five other members of the Kansas City-area Proud Boys have been charged for their actions in the riot. They are Christopher Charles Kuehn, Olathe, Kansas; Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs, Missouri; Ryan Ashlock, of Gardner, Kansas; and Felicia and Cory Konold, who live in the Tucson, Arizona, area.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species