On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Navalny staff say police searching his Moscow headquarters

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 3:32 pm
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s staff say police are conducting a late-night search at his organization’s headquarters.

Reports of the search began on social media about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Mediazona news website that focuses on political repression and human rights abuses cited a Navalny staff member as saying by telephone that police said they had received a report that pornography was being published at the office.

Navalny was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

He later was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison on the grounds that his time in Germany violated a suspended sentence he was handed in a money-laundering and fraud conviction.

The arrest set off large nationwide protests on two weekends in January, in which a total of about 10,000 people reportedly were arrested.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 AWS Complimentary Weekly Demos
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 The Value of the Modern Data Stack for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle