On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Pakistan says it successfully test fired short-range missile

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 11:57 am
< a min read
      

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Wednesday successfully test-fired a short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads up to 290 kilometers (about 180 miles), the military said.

In a statement, it said the launch of the Ghaznavi missile was the “culminating point” of an annual field training exercise by Pakistan’s Army Strategic Forces Command.

The statement said Lt. Gen. Muhammad Ali, commander of ASFC commended the force’s “operational preparedness” and its “handling and operating the weapon system.”

Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is primarily aimed at countering threats from neighboring India, which routinely conducts missile tests. Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The disputed Himalayan region is split between them and claimed by both in its entirety.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover