Police: 2 shot at government building location in Virginia

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 7:12 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two people were shot and wounded in the vicinity of the Social Security Administration building in Norfolk on Monday, and the suspect in the shooting is one of the wounded, police said.

Police said on Twitter that officers received a call around 4 p.m. Monday about a shooting at the address corresponding to the Social Security office in that southeast Virginia city.

According to the tweet, Norfolk police weren’t seeking any additional suspects in the case. Photos and video showed several police cars near the building with officers standing on the street.

Authorities did not immediately release details about exactly where the shooting took place, the circumstances or the identities of those shot. The extent of their injuries were not immediately disclosed.

