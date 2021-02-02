On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Police: 6 killed at Oklahoma home, person taken into custody

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 8:28 am
< a min read
      

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Six people were killed early Tuesday in Oklahoma, including five children, and a person with a gun was taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, police said in a press release.

Once there, officers encountered a person with a gun who was later taken into custody. Officers at the scene found one man and four children dead, and a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital, police said.

A woman was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities have not released the name of the person arrested or any details about the people who died. Police were expected to release more information later Tuesday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 GSA eTools Overview
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Naples area welcomes new chief petty officers