Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Government News

Prosecutors target Mexican border state governor

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 11:54 pm
1 min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s federal Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday asked Congress to remove legal immunity from the governor of the border state of Tamaulipas so he could face potential charges of organized crime and other offenses.

The petition submitted to Congress against Gov. Francisco Cabeza de Vaca is supposed to be ratified by prosecutors on Thursday.

Removal of immunity would be the first step in a long process involving both investigation by lawmakers and by prosecutors.

Cabeza de Vaca, from the opposition National Action Party, sent a tweet insisting he was innocent and complaining of a political attack.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

He has governed the Gulf state south of Texas since 2016. Organized crime groups have long had deep roots in the state and numerous politicians have been implicated in dealings with them.

Former Gov. Tomás Yarrington of the Institutional Revolutionary Party was extradited to the U.S. from Italy in 2018 to face drug trafficking charges. U.S. officials also have tried to extradite the governor who succeeded Yarrington in 2005, Eugenio Hernández, to face money laundering charges.

The leading candidate to follow Hernández in 2011, Rodolfo Torre Cantú, was assassinated while campaigning for office.

On his official Twitter account, Cabeza de Vaca accused the National Renovation Movement of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of leaking “a supposed allegation” as part of a political attack.

“I will wait to be notified to have details and set my position. I have never violated the law,” he said. “I will defend myself against any abuse.”

Cabeza de Vaca, who hails from the border city of Reynosa, was previously a senator and congressman.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species