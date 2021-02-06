On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Thousands protest wave of violence in Israel’s Arab sector

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 3:21 pm
< a min read
      

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Arab citizens of Israel demonstrated Saturday to protest a rising crime wave and what is seen as poor police protection in Israel’s Arab community.

The protest in the Arab town of Tamra in northern Israel came in the wake of the death of a 22-year-old passerby who was killed in a shootout between police and criminals after he walked out of his home.

Protesters held white flags stained with blood and raised banners calling for ending the widespread crime. Many accuse police of failing to contain criminal gangs and other violence.

The protest closed a major highway for several hours before the demonstration ended in the late afternoon, police said.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Thousands of people attended the funeral this week of nursing student Ahmad Hejazi, the 22-year-old killed in the shootout in Tamra. Protests took place in other Arab towns this week as well.

At least 11 Arab citizens have been killed this year.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|11 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
2|11 CARES 2: Make the Most of Your EDU...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy and Turkish Navy conduct joint exercises in the Black Sea