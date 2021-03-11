Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

A look at new steps Biden team launching to fight virus

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 7:34 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden is taking a series of new steps to combat the coronavirus, hoping to get the country closer to normal by July 4. The administration will:

— Direct states to make all American adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1.

— Deliver vaccines directly to up to an additional 700 community health centers that reach underserved communities, increasing the total number of participating centers to 950.

— Double the number of pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to more than 20,000.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

— Expand mobile operations in hard-hit communities.

— More than double the number of federally run mass vaccination centers.

— Deploy an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts, bringing the total to over 6,000.

— Expand the pool of people able to administer shots to include dentists, certain emergency medical technicians, midwives, optometrists, paramedics, physician assistants and others.

— Launch a new federally supported Find a Vaccination website by May 1.

— Launch a call center by May 1 to help people find vaccinations.

— Deploy technology teams to states that need help improving their websites.

— Direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue additional guidance on what people can do after being fully vaccinated, addressing travel, gatherings, work and houses of worship.

        Read more Government News news.

— Supply federal financing to help expand testing in schools.

— Have the Department of Education host a national Safe School Reopening Summit this month.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 2021 Pacific Operational Science &...
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development