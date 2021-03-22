On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Government News

Brooks, Trump advisor to make campaign announcement

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 1:38 pm
1 min read
      

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has scheduled a Monday night campaign rally where he will be joined by former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller where it is anticipated he will enter the race to replace Sen. Richard Shelby.

Brooks said Miller — who was Trump’s top immigration policy adviser— will be his special guest for an “exciting announcement” at the event titled a “Campaign Rally and Announcement.” Brooks announced the rally last Wednesday night on Twitter. The 6 p.m. event will be held at a Huntsville gun range.

Brooks has come under fire for his remarks at a pro-Trump rally ahead of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Two House Democrats have proposed that Congress censure Brooks, arguing that his remarks incited the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol. “Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks said at the Save America rally that day.

Brooks has said his critics are misrepresenting his remarks, which were intended as a pep talk for the next election cycle.

Shelby announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election in 2022, igniting what is expected to be a messy GOP primary at the time the national Republican Party is charting a direction following Trump’s departure from office.

The only announced candidate in the developing Senate race is Lynda Blanchard, Trump’s former ambassador to Slovenia. Blanchard has cast herself as a staunch defender of Trump’s legacy. In an effort to deter other candidates, Blanchard made a saber-rattling $3 million commitment for television airtime before the May 24, 2022, primary.

