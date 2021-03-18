On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

China ‘deeply concerned’ about anti-Asian violence in US

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 7:46 am
1 min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — China called on the U.S. to take measures to stem violence against people of Asian heritage after eight people were killed at Atlanta-area massage parlors.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Thursday that violence against Asians in the U.S. was “outrageous and distressing,” leaving China “deeply concerned.”

American authorities should “take practical measures to resolve issues of racism and racial discrimination at home, and earnestly safeguard and protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the United States,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

The 21-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s shootings reportedly told police the attack was not racially motivated. He claimed that he targeted the spas because of a “sex addiction.” Six of those slain were identified as being of Asian descent and seven were women.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry has said four of the victims who died were women of Korean descent, while two of the other victims appeared to have Chinese names.

China has long countered accusations of human rights abuses under the ruling Communist Party by pointing to racism and violence in America. Recent attacks on Asians in the U.S. are partly attributed to anti-Chinese sentiment arising from the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

While giving no names, Zhao said some American politicians had “instigated racism and hatred, and condoned discrimination against Chinese students in the United States.

“The United States should take practical measures to resolve issues of racism and racial discrimination at home, and earnestly safeguard and protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the United States,” Zhao said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Another first: Perseverance captures the sounds of driving on Mars