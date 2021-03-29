On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Listen Live
Government News

German government buys stake in defense supplier Hensoldt

By The Associated Press
March 29, 2021 7:14 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is buying a minority stake in defense supplier Hensoldt — a company that derives from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus’ former defense and security electronics division — for security reasons.

The state-owned KfW development bank said Monday that it was buying 25.1% of the shares in Hensoldt on behalf of the federal government in Berlin. That gives the government a blocking minority under German law.

KfW didn’t detail the value of the purchase.

Germany’s Cabinet decided in December to buy the stake in order to prevent “unfriendly powers” from getting hold of things such as sensors and encryption technology for military use, news agency dpa reported.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Among other things, Hensoldt supplies components for Eurofighter planes.

Hensoldt has about 5,600 employees and had revenue of 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) last year. It is based in Taufkirchen, near Munich.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 Building Tomorrow's Military
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bald eagle population soaring