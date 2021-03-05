On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Greek militant on hunger strike suffers kidney failure

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 12:23 pm
1 min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A hospital in central Greece said Friday a far-left militant convicted of 11 murders is in critical condition after suffering kidney failure following 56 days of hunger strike.

Dimitris Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences for his role in the November 17 group, began the protest on Jan. 8, arguing that a prison transfer in December occurred in violation of his rights as an inmate.

In central Athens Friday, brief clashes broke out during a protest between police and supporters of Koufodinas’ demands. Police used water cannon to disperse a group of protesters who challenged a cordon near parliament.

November 17, which mixed Marxism with nationalism, killed 23 people, including U.S., British and Turkish diplomats, between 1975 and 2000. It was eradicated following a string of arrests in 2002 and subsequent convictions.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Authorities earlier this week increased security at police department buildings and other potential targets, in preparation for possible violent reprisals if Koufodinas dies. Several buildings housing government departments and offices of politicians have already been recently vandalized and targeted in arson attacks by supporters of Koufodinas.

The 63-year-old is being treated in intensive care at a hospital in Lamia, some 215 kilometers (130 miles) north of Athens.

The government has denied Koufodinas’ request, which was being heard in a renewed petition from his lawyers in a regional court Friday.

Koufodinas’ demands have been backed by near-daily public protests in Athens and other cities, but a recent opinion poll suggests that nearly 70% of Greeks oppose his demand.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
3|5 App in a Day - Insight
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday