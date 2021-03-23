Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Government News

Hong Kong suspends BioNTech vaccines over packaging defects

By ZEN SOO
March 23, 2021 10:36 pm
< a min read
      

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong suspended vaccinations using BioNTech shots Wednesday after they were informed by distributor Fosun PHARMA that one batch had defective bottle lids.

The suspension was immediate while Fosun PHARMA and BioNTech, the German company which created the vaccine with American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, investigate the matter, according to a statement by the Hong Kong government.

BioNTech and Fosun PHARMA have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, according to the statement. However, vaccinations will be halted as a preventive and safety measure.

The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210202. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not be administered.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Macao said Wednesday that residents would not receive BioNTech vaccinations from the affected batch.

All community centers in Hong Kong administering the BioNTech vaccine have temporarily suspended vaccinations, and residents who already made appointments for Wednesday need not proceed to the centers, the government said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 37th Annual NABE Economic Policy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms