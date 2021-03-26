On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
March 26, 2021 4:46 pm
Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday, erasing the market’s losses from earlier in the week and avoiding a second straight weekly drop for the S&P 500.

The index rose 1.7% Friday, and some of the biggest gains came from companies whose profits are likely to jump the most if COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government juice the economy as much as economists expect. Bank stocks got a boost from some loosening of regulatory restrictions by the Federal Reserve and a continued rise in bond yields. Crude oil jumped and helped lift energy stocks.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.02 points, or 1.7%, to 3,974.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 453.40 points, or 1.4%, to 33,072.88.

The Nasdaq rose 161.05 points, or 1.2%, to 13,138.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.36 points, or 1.8% to 2,221.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 61.44 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 444.91 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 76.51 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 66.06 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 218.47 points, or 5.8%.

The Dow is up 2,466.40 points, or 8.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 250.44 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 246.63 points, or 12.5%.

