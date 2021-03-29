On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Listen Live
Government News

Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

By The Associated Press
March 29, 2021 1:34 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Monday ordered three men to stand trial in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her coronavirus restrictions.

Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaeren ruled there was enough evidence and bound over Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico to circuit court to stand trial.

Arguments were heard Monday by Klaeren about whether the men should face trial following three earlier days of testimony.

They are accused of aiding six other men who are charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer. Five more people are also charged in state courts.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions.

Klareen said there was enough evidence for trial on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and using a firearm during a felony.

Klaeren dismissed a charge of threat of terrorism against Musico and Morrison. Bellar didn’t face that charge.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 Building Tomorrow's Military
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bald eagle population soaring