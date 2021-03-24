On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Judge rejects Ohio’s efforts at early redistricting data

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
March 24, 2021 3:32 pm
A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio that tried to get the U.S. Census Bureau to provide data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts ahead of its planned release.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose in Ohio rejected the state’s request for a preliminary injunction that would have forced the Census Bureau to release the redistricting data by March 31.

Ohio filed its lawsuit last month after the Census Bureau said the redistricting data wouldn’t be available until September, months after the redistricting deadlines for many states. The bureau has since said the data will be available in an older format in August.

Alabama also has filed a lawsuit over the changed deadline.

