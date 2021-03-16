On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Correction: Martin Luther King’s Traffic Stop story

By MICHAEL WARREN
March 16, 2021 6:04 am
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — In a story May 4, 2020, about a traffic case involving the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that influenced the election of President John F. Kennedy, The Associated Press erroneously reported, relying on information in Taylor Branch’s book “Parting the Waters: America in the King Years, 1954-1963,” that Black voters went 60%-40% Republican in 1956 and 70%-30% for the Democrat in 1960. According to The Gallup Poll, Black people voted 61% Democrat/39% Republican in 1956, and 68% Democrat/32% Republican in 1960. The story also misattributed the error to Theodore H. White’s “The Making of the Presidency 1960.”

