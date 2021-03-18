On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Maryland police shoot, kill man while responding to call

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 4:49 pm
PASADENA, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a call for a welfare check from a mental health facility, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Two n Anne Arundel County officers arrived shortly after 11 a.m. at a home in the Bayside Beach community after receiving a call from a mental health facility worker who said the man was suicidal, Sgt. Kam Cooke told reporters at a news conference.

Cooke said the officers couldn’t make contact with the man at the door and entered the house. According to Cooke, the officers encountered a man with a handgun and one of them shot the man in the upper body. The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, died at the scene.

Officers rendered first aid until the fire department arrived on the scene, said Cooke, who added that the man, described as older and white, was alone in the house. The officers involved in the incident weren’t identified.

Cooke also said police are trying to contact the man’s family.

