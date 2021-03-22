Nevada announces $45M settlement with McKinsey over opioids

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada has struck a $45 million settlement deal with McKinsey & Company for the global consulting firm’s role in advising opioid makers how to sell more prescription painkillers amid a national overdose crisis.

The western state reached the deal after sitting out a multi-state settlement with McKinsey announced in February. The hard bargaining has allowed Nevada to win a settlement that’s three and a half times larger than the average settlement with other states.

“Nevada needed and deserved more than what was being made available to us in the multi-state settlement,” state Attorney General Aaron Ford said Monday.

McKinsey did not immediately respond to an emailed message seeking comment.

The New York-based company reached a $573 million settlement in February with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. It also at the time announced separate deals with Washington state for $13.5 million and West Virginia for $10 million.

In February, it said it hoped its settlement deals would allow it to be part of the solution in addressing the opioid overdose crisis in the U.S.

The $45 million will be paid in two installments of $23 million in 45 days and $22 million in 120 days.

