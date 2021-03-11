On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Pakistani court bans China’s TikTok over profanity claims

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 1:11 pm
< a min read
      

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s media regulatory agency on Thursday again blocked the Chinese video service TikTok after two lawyers approached a court in the northwest claiming the company was spreading vulgar content.

The latest development comes almost six months after the Pakistani regulatory agency briefly banned TikTok following complaints about alleged presence of immoral and indecent content on its popular social media app.

A brief statement from the agency said that it blocked TikTok in compliance with the orders of the Peshawar High Court. It provided no further details.

The Peshawar High Court said it acted on a petition from lawyers Nazish Muzaffar and Sara Ali who requested the video-sharing platform be blocked until it complies with instructions and guidelines given to it by the Pakistani media regulatory agency last year.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Pakistan and China are close allies in the region. In October, Pakistan blocked TikTok for 10 days.

Some of Pakistan’s TikTok celebrities at the time criticized the government for banning the video-sharing app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance and is the third-most downloaded app over the past year after WhatsApp and Facebook. It has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 2021 Pacific Operational Science &...
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people