Police: 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say three people have been killed following a car crash that occurred when a driver fleeing state troopers on Interstate 95 entered the highway’s express lanes in the wrong direction.

Virginia State Police say the pursuit began in Spotsylvania County Thursday afternoon. Police said a trooper attempted to stop a Dodge Avenger that was driving 80 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The Dodge sped away. And troopers briefly chased the car before calling off the pursuit. Troopers farther north on I-95 tried again to stop the car, but the Dodge crashed through warning signs on the reversible express lanes that had been switched for southbound traffic in Prince William County. Authorities said police did not follow the Dodge into the express lanes.

Police said the Dodge smashed head-on into a Ford Ranger pickup and two additional vehicles.

On Friday, police identified the Dodge driver as Stephanie T. Morton, 46, of Richmond, and her passenger as Tia O. Porter, 26, also of Richmond. Both died at the scene.

The pickup truck driver was Kenneth E. Crosby Jr., 61, of Dumfries. He also died at the scene.

Four others, including two juveniles. in the two additional cars were treated for minor injuries.

