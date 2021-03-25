On Air: Ask the CIO
Listen Live
Government News

Police, FBI on scene at University of Kentucky hospital

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 2:16 pm
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police and FBI agents were investigating an incident at the the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital emergency room Thursday.

The university sent out a campus alert around 11 a.m. asking people to avoid the area. University officials said other parts of the campus are safe and operating normally.

The FBI, campus police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene, but authorities have not announced why they have a presence at the hospital.

The FBI Louisville office said its Lexington agency is “aware of the situation at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and is reporting to the scene to assist.”

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Some officers were dressed in bomb gear and there was a robot deployed on the scene, according to media reports.

Police shut off access to some roads near the hospital.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 GitLab Gives!
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard helps rescue five missing mariners