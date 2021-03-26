On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Listen Live
Government News

Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote

By The Associated Press
March 26, 2021 8:02 am
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was named the recipient of the Profile in Courage Award on Friday for splitting with his party and becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

“I’m very appreciative of the honor, but also humbled by it,” the senator from Utah told NBC’s “Today” show in an interview aired Friday.

Trump’s first trial in 2020 focused on the former president’s relationship with Ukraine. Romney became the first senator in U.S. history to vote for the conviction of a president who belonged to his own party, and was subject to intense criticism by Trump’s supporters.

“I sleep well because I know that I did what my conscience told me was the right thing to do,” Romney, 74, said on “Today.”

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

The Profile in Courage Award was created by the family of the late President John F. Kennedy to honor public figures who risk their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good.

Kennedy’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy, told “Today” that Romney’s actions were reminiscent of the lawmakers highlighted in her father’s book “Profiles in Courage.”

“He was willing to risk his career and his popularity within his own party to do what’s right for our country and to follow his conscience and Constitution and his impeachment votes,” she said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|22 GitLab Gives!
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Medal of Honor Day 2021