On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Spain pleads for caution, to ‘buy vaccines time’ amid uptick

By The Associated Press
March 31, 2021 3:04 pm
2 min read
      

MADRID (AP) — With vaccinations being outpaced by a growing wave of new infections, health authorities in Spain urged the public on Wednesday to increase precautions in order to “buy time.”

The plea by Health Minister Carolina Darias came as Spain surpassed 150 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days — which national authorities consider the high-risk threshold.

“We are at a critical moment,” Darias said. “We are observing an upward trend in the virus in almost every region.”

Spain had stabilized its contagion rate following a sharp uptick after the Christmas holidays. Darias blamed the rise on the spread of the more contagious virus variant first identified in Britain, which she said now accounts for 60-70% of all cases in Spain.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

While COVID-19 infections are rising in most Spanish regions, the increase is the sharpest in Madrid, and the northern regions of Navarra and the Basque Country. All three areas have more than 240 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days.

Spain has resisted so far returning to the strict home confinement that it enforced in the early months of the pandemic. Instead, it has tried to keep its teetering economy afloat using targeted restrictions, mainly on eating and drinking establishments, restricting travel between regions, and enforcing a nightly curfew.

Plagued by the same shipment delays that have hampered vaccination efforts in most of Europe, Spain is set to receive 2 million doses this week, its largest weekly amount so far. One million AstraZeneca shots will arrive on Thursday, Darias said. Batches of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna that arrived on Monday account for the other million.

“Most of all, we need time,” Darias said. “Because each week we slow down the spread, we buy the vaccines time to prevent a fourth wave of infections.”

Spain reported 154 deaths from COVID-19 since Tuesday, taking its overall toll to 75,459.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

        Read more: Government News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|30 Scalable RPA & Intelligent...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial