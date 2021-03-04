On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 10:59 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has delivered her first opinion.

The 7-2 decision released Thursday is in a case about the federal Freedom of Information Act, which Barrett explains makes “records available to the public upon request, unless those records fall within one of nine exemptions.” Barrett wrote for the court that certain draft documents do not have to be disclosed under FOIA.

The 11-page opinion comes in the first case Barrett heard after joining the court in late October following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

