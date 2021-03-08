Syrian president, wife test positive for coronavirus

DAMASCUS, SYria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus and are both doing well, the president’s office said Monday.

In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they felt minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness.

It said that Assad, 55, and his wife Asma, will return to work after spending between two to three weeks in isolation in their home.

Both were in “good health and in stable condition,” it added.

